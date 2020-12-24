StormTRACK Weather: Cloudy and Cold Christmas Eve Night

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Merry Christmas Eve! Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with cold temperatures on tap. Many locations are dropping below freezing, so it is very important you check on your "4-Ps."

Winds will stay calm, so overall Santa will not have to worry about weather getting in his way of delivering his presents.

Clouds will hang out for Christmas Day before skies will begin to clear by Saturday. Models are indicating that there's a slight chance to see an isolated rain shower/sprinkle. The chance is slim to none as we are bone dry across the Borderland.

El Paso Tonight: Low 23

El Paso Tomorrow: High 53

Las Cruces Tonight: Low 19

Las Cruces Tomorrow: High 51