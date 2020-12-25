StormTRACK Weather: Christmas Night Forecast

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Santa had a very chilly night dropping off gifts in the Borderland. We saw area low temps in the 20s and teens once again. Expect another cold night tonight with clearing skies.

Virga showers are possible later this afternoon for our east counties. This means isolated rain/sprinkles could be possible, but evaporate before hitting the ground. Clouds will begin to drift east and clear.

As we head into the weekend, temps will warm up above the average high for this time of year. Tomorrow in the lower 60s, and by Sunday the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap as well, which will create for a beautiful quiet weekend.

Tuesday a cold front will push in cooling us down and crank up our winds. A low pressure system will try to pass through as well, which could bring us precipitation for the Borderland. The timing of the low is still uncertain, so right now we'll do a 10% chance for isolated rain.