ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up today as we anticipate the arrival of our next storm system

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- After seeing highs in the 70s yesterday, the weather will take a drastic turn beginning today. That is why we issued an ABC-7 First Alert, to prepare you for what's to come.

Today's main impact will be the wind. A cold front from the west will be moving east today, cooling us down as moisture will try to work it's way in later tonight.

Winds will be from the west 10-15 MPH, Gusts around 35 MPH. East/Northeast El Paso will see the strongest of these wind gusts.

Tonight we anticipate some moisture that will push into the Borderland giving us a chance for some light rain and perhaps some light snow. Hudspeth & Culberson county are favored to see much of the precipitation.