ABC-7 First Alert: Mild afternoon, before big temperature drop

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Temperatures will be relatively mild this afternoon as we anticipate a cold front to push into the area later tonight. Winds will be breezy today from the Southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Today highs temps will be in the lower 60s, but by tomorrow we will struggle to see afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Sunday into Monday we'll see lows in the 20s and some locations in the upper teens.

Not only will tomorrow morning be cold, but the winds will be up as well. Gusts right now around 35 MPH. Currently tracking a NE flow of winds, which means West El Paso will likely see the strongest of these wind gusts.

Wind Chill will be unbearable if you are out and about in the morning with temps below the freezing mark.

Snow expected for the Sacramento Mountains and some lowland locations out east.