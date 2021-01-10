ABC-7 First Alert: Coldest air since Christmas Eve

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- A cold front moved in overnight which kicked up our winds and brought in much colder air. A low-pressure system that swept over central portions of New Mexico has now trekked east to central Texas.

The big focus now is the cooler air set in place for the Borderland. Our expected afternoon high is 45 degrees for El Paso. Which could potentially tie our coldest day of the season, so far which was on Christmas Eve. Winds today will be relatively light from NE 5-15 MPH. Occasional breezes for the westside.

Tomorrow, morning temps will be in the 20s and some locations in the teens. Mix that with some light breezes and it's going to feel a lot colder than it is.