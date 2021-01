Forecast

The coldest air since 2013 hit El Paso Monday AM - dropping to 18 degrees (by the way, the record for the coldest ever in El Paso was -8 on this very day in 1962). Very cold again overnight with lows in the teens and low 20's Tuesday AM.

Afternoon highs should hit the low 50's tomorrow with lots of sunshine and very little winds - no brutal wind chills.

Temps to continue to warm rest of the week.