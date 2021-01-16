ABC-7 First Alert: Wind, rain, colder air on the way

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- It's been a beautiful weekend in the Borderland and the weather pattern will continue into Sunday and Monday. By Monday night the weather will drastically change as a cold front will push into the region.

Mainly clear skies are in store tonight, tomorrow, and Monday. Temps will be relatively mild in the 60s on Sunday and then gradually warm to the lower 70s on Monday afternoon.

Monday night into Tuesday a front will usher in much colder air and winds will be gusty for western facing slopes of our area mountains. Gusts around 40-45 MPH.

As of right now temps are expected to drop to the lower 50s some locations in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Rain chances and mountain snow are in the forecast for the middle of the workweek.