ABC-7 First Alert: Active weather set to arrive after MLK Day

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- What a beautiful holiday weekend we've had in the Borderland. We get one more day of beautiful weather, before active weather makes it's way across the region.

Tonight we will see clear skies temps hovering right around freezing. Plenty of sunshine for Martin Luther King Day with highs in the 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday a front will usher in much colder air and winds will be gusty for western facing slopes of our area mountains. Gusts around 40-45 MPH.

As of right now temps are expected to drop to the lower 50s on Tuesday.

Precipitation chances will are in the forecast from Tuesday all the way through Friday.