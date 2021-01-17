ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, colder air approaching Monday night

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas -- A warm Sunday throughout the Borderland. But calm and dry conditions will come to an end on Monday evening.

Sunny skies in store today. Highs in the mid-60s with winds 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warming up to the lower 70s by Monday.

Come Monday evening into Tuesday morning a cold front moves bringing cold air and strong winds with peak wind gusts 25-30 mph.

By Wednesday winds could gust as high as 40 mph with a 40 percent chance of showers that evening.