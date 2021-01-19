ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front moves through the borderland, rain to follow

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect remains in effect Tuesday. A cold front moved through the area overnight and brought colder temperatures and strong easterly winds. Wind gusts on the ABC-7 WeatherNet sites peaked at 52 mph at the Texas Tech Transmountain campus; several other locations hit 45 mph.

The strong winds will make it feel much colder outside. Temperatures will run about 10 to 20 degrees cooler from Monday's above-average high temperatures.

The next storm system will move into the region tomorrow and bring rain chances to the lower elevations and snow around the mountains. Rain chances will stick around through Friday.