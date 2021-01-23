StormTRACK Weather: Breezy Saturday with more winds on the way

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- A west to southwest wind will keep us dry and mild this Saturday. Our first of two systems we are watching will move in tomorrow which will crank up our winds.

Today's highs will be in the mid 60s for El Paso and Lower 60s for Las Cruces. Sustained wind speeds from 5-15 MPH and Gusts around 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow temps drop to the upper 50s. Winds will be from the west from 10-20 MPH, Gusts around 40 MPH. East and Northeast El Paso will see the strongest gusts.

More colder air will funnel in early next week and rain and snow chances are back in the forecast.