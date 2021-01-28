ABC-7 First Alert: More winds to crank up early Saturday

Forecast

A decent day for your Friday with partly cloudy skies and warm temps around 70 degrees. It's Friday night that the weather will change. Strong winds will once again plague the El Paso area very late Friday night and early Saturday. Gusts will likely reach around 45 mph out of the SW/W as a cold front blows in. The fiercest winds will hit the E/NE side the strongest making it feel colder than the actual air temperature, which will stay in the 40's.