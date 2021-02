Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Low-end windy conditions from yesterday ushered in cooler air. Expect afternoon highs to run a few degrees cooler than Friday for this afternoon with abundant amount of sunshine for this weekend.

Today's highs will be in the low to mid 60s. North to northwest flow of winds around 5-15 MPH.

Super Bowl Sunday will be warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and light southwest winds.