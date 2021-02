Forecast

Temps will continue to be very warm with sunshine over the next several days. Highs will be in the low and mid 70's with lots of sunshine. Having said that - don't put away the winter jackets as of yet.

The weekend will bring about the big changes. A strong arctic air mass will move in from the north and northeast. Winds will kick up with wind chills and the possibility is there for some accumulating snow. Stay tuned!