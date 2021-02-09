ABC-7 First Alert: Big drop in temperatures this weekend behind arctic air blast

Forecast

Above normal temperatures will continue through Friday. The big temperature drop will begin Saturday as bitterly cold arctic air will pour in from the north and northeast. High temps may very well stay put in the 20's and 30's for highs Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. There will also be some moisture working its way in town. Since it will be so cold, any precipitation that falls will be in the form of snow. It appears that the area could see some accumulating snow - early indications are 1-3" possible.