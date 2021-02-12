ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Sunday’s rain to change over to some snow – turning bitterly cold.

Forecast

Saturday will be nice - a transition day before the "lovers" storm hits on Valentine's Day. Early morning rain will change to some snow as temps begin to tumble quickly behind a brutal cold front arriving from E/NE. Winds will also pick up with gusts around 35 mph for the west side of town.

Early estimates are from 0-1" of snow for El Paso by Monday morning. Plus, we have to be concerned with the rain we see Sunday morning turning to snow and ice by the afternoon and evening. This system will quickly exit the area to the east by Monday late morning and we will slowly warm up.