ABC-7 First Alert: Transition day as we expect cold temps tomorrow

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Plenty of sunshine and near seasonal average temperatures are expected this afternoon across the Borderland. Winds will stay relatively light this morning and increase this afternoon to around 15-20 MPH from the southwest.

Highs will be in the lower 60s for El Paso County as well as southern portions of Doña Ana County.

Rain will begin to move in later tonight as temps will remain in the mid-40s tomorrow morning. We expect to reach our high temps early in the day as the arctic air will work its way in by midday. By then, any precipitation will transition to snow/wintry mix.

We could see temps in the teens and single digits by Monday morning. Remember your 4-P's!