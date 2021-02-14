ABC-7 First Alert – Very cold today with snow, ice, and brutally cold temps; better tomorrow

Forecast

The Arctic air arrived sooner than anticipated Sunday morning turning that early rain to snow quickly. Early snowfall reports have 1-3" across parts of town.

We should continue to see snow off and on this afternoon and early tonight but the bigger story will be the very cold temps and wind chills. Temps will not warm much today and the strong easterly winds will make it feel like temps in the single digits.

Monday will start off very cold - low around 15. Sunshine will allow temps to warm to the upper 30's which will help eat away at the snow and ice.