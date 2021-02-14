ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm has made its way into the Borderland

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- The day has finally come. The arctic air mass that we've been tracking all week moved in overnight a lot quicker than expected.

It's safe to say that we have already reached our high temperature for today early this morning. Check back for updates on what our recorded high was.

Early morning rain has now transitioned to snow across nearly every location in the Borderland. We will continue to see snow showers throughout the day as temperatures continue to drop.

Area mountains could see more than 6 or 8 inches of snow and lowland

locations, especially east of the Rio Grande could see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow. The off and on snow will taper off late tonight.

Temps will drop into the lower 20s by this afternoon and morning lows will be in the teens. Wind chills for tonight and tomorrow morning are forecast to be in the single digits and negatives.

If you do not need to travel today, DO NOT. Roadways are slick and icy. Stay with ABC-7 with continued updates on the weather forecast.