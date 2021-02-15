Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Winds kick Tuesday with slight rain chances

Winds kick up later Tuesday from the west.

Wind gusts Tuesday will hit 40 mph for the folks on the E/NE side of town during the afternoon and evening. With temps in the 40's, those winds will make it feel colder so bundle up later in the day. There will also be a slight chance for some rain showers as this system move east.

A lot more sunshine along with warmer temps will arrive Thursday through the weekend. We could enjoy near 70 by Saturday.

