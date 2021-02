Forecast

Gusty winds this afternoon and tonight will gradually weaken. Gusts have been around 40 mph on the east and northeast side of town making it feel colder with the wind chills. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20's and 30's overnight.

Wednesday will have more sunshine but still cool. Highs in the upper 40's. Temps will warm later week and weekend with highs near 70 by Saturday.