StormTRACK Weather: Windy and warm Saturday
El Paso, Texas- Our rollercoaster ride of temperatures begins with highs in the 70s today. But an upper-level trough passing through the area will increase our wind speeds this afternoon.
Winds will be stronger west of the Rio Grande around 35-40 MPH. Las Cruces and El Paso will average wind gusts around 30-35 MPH.
As a cold front pushes in overnight winds will gain strength. Possibly seeing gusts around 40 MPH from 11 P.M. to 3 A.M.
The front will cool us down tomorrow and we expect to see highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
The weather pattern nearly repeats itself for the next 7 days.
