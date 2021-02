Forecast

EL PASO, Texas -- A nice weekend in store for the Borderland, but strong wind gusts will kick up Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 70s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing strong winds by the afternoon and evening. Winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph.

Behind the front, temperatures will lower to below average for Monday. Highs Monday in the upper 50's with sunny skies.