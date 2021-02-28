StormTRACK Weather: Gusty winds will persist this evening

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Windy conditions have developed all across the Borderland this afternoon. An upper level low will sweep through the area as a cold front also approaches, causing west winds to strengthen in speed.

The strongest of these winds will remain towards the west. Lordsburg, Deming, Silver City could see wind gusts around 35-40 MPH.

If your travel plans take you out west, take extra caution on the roadways. Dry conditions and gusty winds will allow for the possibility of patchy blowing dust, especially towards the Lordsburg Playa.

Locally for us here in El Paso and Las Cruces. Peak wind gusts will be around 35 MPH from 4 P.M. to 9 p.m.

Colder air will filter in overnight, so expect winds to remain a tad bit high and afternoon highs to be in the 50s for tomorrow. Winds will then decrease, but still remain breezy around 15-20 MPH.