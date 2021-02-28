Windy Sunday, cold front moves through Borderland

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas -- Winds will be kicking up Sunday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the Borderland.

Winds speeds are expected to be between 15 to 30 mph with peak wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph. Expect gusty conditions across the area.

Colder air will bring below average temperatures. Temperatures expected to reach the mid-50s.

Warmer temperatures will make it's way back Tuesday into Wednesday. Next storm system expected to move in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing slight showers and more winds.