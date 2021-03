Forecast

EL PASO, Texas -- A nice weekend in store for the Borderland, but parts of the area will see windy conditions throughout the day Saturday.

Sunny skies Saturday reaching the upper 60s. Winds be from the ESE at about 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Winds die down for Sunday. Clear skies across the area with temps hitting the 70s.

Winds really pick up in force next week (Tuesday and Wednesday) with some blowing dust and sand potential.