StormTRACK Weather: Another warm day but the winds crank up

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Another warm day across the Borderland is expected for the region, but this time the winds will pick up speed.

Highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s over many areas. Winds will be from the southwest around 5-15 MPH in the morning.

This afternoon we'll see wind speeds crank up. Sustained speeds from 20-25 MPH. Wind gusts around 35-40 MPH with the strongest wind gusts for areas east of our area mountains.

Winds stay with us for the next several days. Slight chance for an isolated rain shower this evening for areas out east.