StormTRACK Weather: Mild, cooler, and breezy

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Our next storm system is already working its way through the Borderland. Some light rain showers are being tracked to the north near T or C and Silver City as of 6:00 a.m. There will be a slight chance to see an isolated rain shower for lowland locations later this afternoon.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 60s for today. Winds will be from the west around 15-20 MPH, gusts around 25 MPH. Winds will then shift to a northerly direction by this evening.

10% chance for isolated rain showers in Las Cruces and El Paso this afternoon. The best chance to see any precipitation will be from 1 P.M. to around 5 P.M. All precip will be very light. Area mountains could even see some light snow showers.

Winds return for the middle portion of next week.