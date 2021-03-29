ABC-7 First Alert: Windy tomorrow with some blowing dust possible

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in place for Tuesday. I expect the winds to gradually increase during the afternoon and evening along with some patchy blowing dust and sand. Temps will also be very warm with temps in the low to mid 80's. The record high is 86 degrees.

Temps will cool down behind a cold front Tuesday night. Temps for Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70's with some NE/E winds around 35 mph for the west side of town.