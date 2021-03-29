Skip to Content
Forecast
By
New
Published 5:48 pm

ABC-7 First Alert: Windy tomorrow with some blowing dust possible

More wind to impact the area Tuesday with some patchy blowing dust and sand
Windgusts

An ABC-7 First Alert is in place for Tuesday. I expect the winds to gradually increase during the afternoon and evening along with some patchy blowing dust and sand. Temps will also be very warm with temps in the low to mid 80's. The record high is 86 degrees.

Temps will cool down behind a cold front Tuesday night. Temps for Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70's with some NE/E winds around 35 mph for the west side of town.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content