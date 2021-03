Forecast

Wind gusty peaked at 51 mph for the NE side of town today. Very limited blowing dust and sand. Temps climbed to the low and mid 80's across the area with El Paso hitting 84 - record is 86.

A cold front tomorrow will keep temps in the upper 60's and low 70's with windy conditions on the west side of town. Gust likely to hit just shy of 40 mph.