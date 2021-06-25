ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings active weather to the borderland

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for changes that will arrive this weekend. A backdoor cold front will move into the Borderland Saturday night, ushering in cooler air and bringing increased rain chances. Winds will strengthen out of the east as the cold front moves through the area so be prepared for gusty east winds. Rain will become widespread late Sunday, the stronger storms will produce heavy rain through next week.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is ranked the second deadliest weather event. One risk involved with flooding is water can sweep a vehicle off the road. Water as shallow as 6 inches can stall a car. If the water is 1 foot, smaller vehicles can be swept off the road. If the road is flooded between 18 and 24 inches, larger vehicles can also be swept off the road. Even if the water does not look to be deep, the road underneath may be washed away, making driving through the water even more dangerous--Turn around, don't drown!

Once the cold front arrives high temperatures will run below normal with Monday and Tuesday being the coolest with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Severe weather safety tips:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

You can track showers and thunderstorms here: https://kvia.com/weather/abc-7-stormtrack-doppler/