ABC-7 First Alert: Major changes to come this weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Got any outdoor plans this weekend? You might want to keep the umbrella handy, especially on Sunday. We'll see another day of triple-digit heat tomorrow, before a cold front dives through the area dropping our temps into the 80s!

Area locations will remain dry tonight with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in the mid-70s for El Paso and upper 60s in Las Cruces.

Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday, but we will have the potential for an isolated thunderstorm to develop in the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight a backdoor cold front will dive into the area. This will accelerate our winds from the east. So West El Paso could see wind gusts around 30-35 MPH.

As of right now Sunday looks to be the day with the most active weather in the forecast through the weekend. The threat of scattered thunderstorms will be in place for our entire viewing area. These storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain fall at times and lightning.