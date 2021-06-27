ABC-7 First Alert: Storms expected this afternoon

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Grab your umbrellas and the rain boots! Our summer soaker is set to arrive this afternoon.

It's been a breezy to low-end-windy Sunday morning for westside residents. That's in part to a cold front that moved in overnight. It's also going to aid in cooling our afternoon highs a significant amount. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Then lower 80s tomorrow and even upper 70s by Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area this afternoon. The timing of it all is still up in there, but from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. will be our best shot for widespread storms. Some storms could be severe with wind, hail, and localized flooding in certain areas.

Storm chances remain in the forecast all week long.