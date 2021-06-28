ABC-7 First Alert Continues – more rain Tuesday

Forecast

Heavy rain clobbered parts of El Paso Monday with the heavier amounts on the west side of town. Parts of the west side picked up 1 - 2" fairly quickly, especially late afternoon and early evening.

More rain is likely Tuesday as rain develops to our south and moves north. Locally heavy rain in spots where another .50" could occur. The clouds and rain will keep temps well below average again with highs in the low to mid 70's.

Rain chances will continue through the upcoming holiday weekend although chances will drop to around 30% Thursday through Sunday. Temps will increase to the low 90's - so more heat and humidity.