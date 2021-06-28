ABC-7 First Alert: Soggy start to your Monday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Umbrellas and rainboots will be our best friends today and the rest of the week. I'm tracking morning rain showers across many Borderland locations.

Yesterday's thunderstorms left pretty impressive numbers on the map across the region.

We'll see on and off again rain showers and thunderstorms all day long. Our main threat today will be flash flooding. Widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. This could lead to flash flooding. Please do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around. Don't Drown.

High temps will be in the mid-70s. Rain chances continue all week.