Stormtrack Weather: Muggy holiday weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- The moisture is here to stay through your holiday weekend. Temps will continue to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, making for a hot and humid day.

Storm chances will be more isolated than scattered this Saturday. The higher terrain could see more scattered showers develop, as those storms try to develop in the lowlands, they'll begin to fall apart. So for today, we'll do a 30% for rain/thunderstorms in the forecast.

Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy. Especially if you have any outdoor plans later today. The forecast repeats itself for Independence Day.

If you miss the sun... Next weekend looks to be drier with less cloud cover.