ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: We should be spared from the rain tonight, but more rain tomorrow

Forecast

It's a little bit toasty outside today, with temperatures in the mid-90s. You might want to hop into the pool now, but the good news is that we will be cooling down soon overnight. If you are headed out to any Fourth of July activities, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated and I think you can spare the umbrella, as we are looking good on the rain side of things. Any firework displays kicking off later this evening also look like they will be happening, as the rain chance is very low. Tomorrow will be another hot day, but the rain chance looks to be a little more likely.

Here is a quick science lesson about the storms we will likely see tomorrow:

What happens in the monsoon is that storms will start to build over nearby mountains, they'll last for about 30mins-1.5hr, before they start to fall apart. As they fall apart, they release winds which are also known as gust fronts or outflow boundaries. In an atmosphere with plenty of moisture, the outflow winds can help to ignite new storms which is exactly what we saw last night on both sides of El Paso, and is what we will continue to see through the rest of the monsoon season.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the upper atmosphere is going to cause us to see more rain, with even one of those days being a possible widespread rain event. Yes, we will see more flooding if this pans out, but it looks like it shouldn't be as much rain as we received over the past week. Anyways, that's in the future, but today, we shall party and eat and enjoy ourselves and shoot off some fireworks!