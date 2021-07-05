ABC-7 First Alert: More rain at the start of this week, but drying out later on.

Forecast

Today is our last hot and sweaty day before another round of storms and potential flooding in the middle of this week. We issued the First Alert this afternoon for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the flooding we could see from these storms. We will also see storms today, with some of these storms being capable of dropping up to an inch of rain during it's lifetime. If a storm forms over you, watch out for flooding in the area, but the good news is that they typically don't last very long (30mins-1.5hr) Tomorrow and Wednesday we will see the possibility of seeing another inch or more of rain falling in the area. At this point, models are saying Las Cruces will be getting more rain than El Paso, which would be good for LC to catch up as far as rainfall averages during the monsoon, but of course we will have to watch out for the potential dangerous flooding.

Thursday and Friday we are expected to dry out a bit. Most of us will not see storms those days, but the rain returns again for the weekend. Happy Monday and enjoy your week!