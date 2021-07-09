ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot today and tomorrow, but rain returns Sunday

Forecast

It's going to be a hot afternoon today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the board. Tomorrow will be even hotter with almost everyone seeing temperatures in the 100s. Both days, we will not be seeing rain. That being said, you are going to want to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing and stay indoors...or in your pool...if you can this Saturday. On Sunday, our rainy weather will return with chances of showers and storms making their way into the borderland. As always we will be monitoring these storms as some of them could be severe, and we will definitely have to look out for areas of flooding where these storms let out strong downpours. Moisture will stick around after Sunday, and we can see some storms throughout the rest of next week, but Sunday will be the day in focus. Happy Friday, and have an amazing weekend!