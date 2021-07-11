ABC-7 First Alert: Severe thunderstorms to rumble through the Borderland this evening

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- It's the calm before the storm. Severe thunderstorms will begin to develop across our region, becoming widespread near 5 P.M. through at least 10 P.M.

Nearly every area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch lasting till 10 tonight.

The latest forecast models are pointing to Gusty winds (gusts to 60-70 mph) and heavy rain potential. Can’t rule out quarter-size hail. Storms may also lead to flooding across the region.

When the thunder roars, get indoors!