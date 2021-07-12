StormTRACK Weather: Drier conditions with hazy skies

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- After yesterday's monster storm, the Borderland will get a break from the monsoonal moisture for just a few days. The main story tonight will be those hazy skies, that you may have noticed throughout your Monday.

Thanks to high pressure moving air in a clockwise motion; smoke from wildfires burning our west has now moved into our skies. I'm currently tracking thick levels of it for the entire Borderland area.

A very slim chance for an isolated storm could be possible for northern Doña Ana County. However, the best rain chances will be east of Deming towards southeast Arizona.

Rain chances return Thursday with temps in the mid-to-lower 90s for the rest of the week.