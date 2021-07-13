ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry today and tomorrow, some rain later this week

Forecast

Good afternoon to you all. Today and tomorrow are going to be very similar with regards to the weather. We are expecting near-normal temperatures of 94 today and 96 tomorrow, with both days having mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow some will see temps near 100, but we should be staying below that mark across the borderland. Rain will stay to our north and west today and tomorrow, with our desert friends in AZ and NV finally getting in on the rain this monsoon season. On Thursday we will see a small chance of rain come back into the forecast but our greatest chances for rain will return this weekend. All in all, it's pretty quiet around here, and we will just be dealing with hot temperatures throughout the next several days, with increased rain chances later on.