StormTRACK Weather: Pop-up storms are expected this evening

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Monsoonal moisture is very much present in the forecast this evening. You've probably felt the added humidity already if you stepped outside. Thunderstorms have already developed in our area mountains in the higher elevations.

Thunderstorm outflows and afternoon heat provide the trigger for storms building throughout our area, but high pressure towards the northwest may suppress widespread development. Therefore, storm chances will be isolated in nature.

We will see the same set-up for tomorrow. Rain chances diminish by early to mid-week. Temps near seasonal average.