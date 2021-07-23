ABC-7 First Alert continues for Saturday

Forecast

Heavy rains pounded the El Paso area Friday evening and night. Storms began in and around Las Cruces and headed south along I-25 and I-10. The rain came down in buckets again making our July monsoon memorable. Rainfall amounts have been reported from .50" to 1.5" across El Paso. Hail reports were mainly in the form of pea-size. Peak winds were generally 30-40 mph with some of the storms

The ABC-7 First Alert was issued early Thursday for the rain and storms. The alert will continue to be in place through Saturday night. The best rainfall potential will arrive Saturday afternoon and night.