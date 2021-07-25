ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Isolated storm chance tonight

Forecast

Good Sunday morning to you. Today's highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will have off and on clouds, and in the latest model runs, it shows that most will be staying dry this afternoon. We could still have a stray shower or storm make its way through the area though, so don't out rule the chance for some rain.

Tomorrow starts the return to a more typical monsoonal pattern where storms will initiate over the mountains and have a chance of moving down into the lowlands if outflow winds are at the right place at the right time. However, we are keeping it at a 10-20% chance of rain for the next several days.

For the work week, we will start to warm up again into the mid 90s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Have a great rest of your weekend!