ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain chances best on mountains

Happy Monday, and happy new school year. Today, and the next several days are going to be hot! The average high this time of year is 94 degrees, and we will be above that for the next several days. We are keeping a 20% chance of rain throughout the next several days as well, as we return to a typical monsoonal pattern across the area. That being said, storms will fire up on the mountains, and then possibly make their way into the lowlands. We can't out rule a couple showers and storms moving through our area, as all we need is a outflow boundary to ignite a storm over our area. Drink water, stay cool, and stay awesome.