StormTRACK Weather: Isolated to scattered storms are expected this evening

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- We're already seeing Doppler Radar light up across the region this afternoon as storms begin to develop in the higher terrain. The outflows from these storms will ignite isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the lowlands for the rest of the afternoon and into tonight.

Depending on how these storms form across the metro, there could be the possibility of heavy rainfall at times. So we can't rule out localized flooding in the forecast.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be in place for the first day of school as well. So make sure the kiddos have an umbrella and rain jacket handy when they head to school.