ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Very hot, air advisory

Forecast

Good Saturday morning to you. We are in for a very hot weekend with very minimal rain chances. Many of us will be feeling triple digit heat today...ok all together now...BOOOOO. Tomorrow will be very similar compared to today. Both days we will have a low chance of rain (I have it at a 10% both days), so I do not expect most of us to see rain.

We are also under an air advisory that will last from 9 this morning to 9 at night. Thus, if you have respiratory issues, you are really going to want to take it easy. I know we live in the desert so we are somewhat used to hot temperatures, but heat exhaustion can affect anyone unexpectedly. Take breaks if you are going to be outside.

By the middle of next week we will start to cool down and our rain chances will go up. At least there's something to look forward to.