ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Monsoon rain returns!

Forecast

It's Monday! Did you have a bad day? Hopefully not! You got this. Ok now for weather...haha. Today was most certainly a hot and humid day, and we will have a couple more of those this week, but the good news is that we are going to be cooling down here shortly.

For the rest of the night, we have a chance for rain. Will it be widespread? No. There is a chance for a few storms to move through the area though. Tomorrow is when we start to ramp up the rain chances. Every day we have a shot for rain. Coverage will vary, but my confidence in seeing rain is pretty high. We will see localized flooding due to slow moving storms, gusty winds as always, and possibly some small hail.

We are not under a first alert YET, but if I decide to issue one, it would be for late Wednesday night through Friday. Stay tuned for updates on that.