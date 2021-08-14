ABC-7 First Alert: Flash flooding likely

Forecast

Good Saturday morning to you. We will have another humid day today with dewpoints in the mid 60s. That also means our atmosphere will be prime to let out it's fury once again, with multiple inches of rain falling in a short amount of time. Flash flooding is likely. I will say I think we will get a few more flash flood warnings this afternoon. The ground is saturated, so any additional rain will cause flooding to occur fairly easily. As always, please don't drive into flooded roadways as you do not know how deep it is.

Get your preparations going as soon as the rain stops this morning, if not before, as we will be in for some more rain and thunderstorm activity today. Tomorrow, our rain chances drop a smidge, but I think we will likely see more rain and flooding across the area. If you want to stay updated, you can follow me on my twitter, @KatieFrazierWX, and my facebook @Meteorologist Katie Frazier. I try to take care of ya'll on there. Stay safe, and best of luck.